Charlotte "Char" Lovelace Hartley died peacefully November 19, 2019 at her home after a long battle with cancer. Char is survived by her daughters Abby Hartley and Caitlin Hartley, her grandson Aidan, her sisters Margaret (Roger) Lam, Kathy Peterson, and Martha Lovelace, and a bevy of nieces, nephews and their children. She is also survived by her lifelong best friend Deirdre Parker. Char was born in Evanston Illinois in 1948. She grew up in Boulder, Colorado, the eldest daughter of Betty and Wally Lovelace, and lived her entire life in the Boulder area. Her parents were liberal activists in Boulder, and as a teen in 1965 Char joined her mother and a group of other Boulder activists who traveled to Selma, Alabama to join a civil rights march with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Char married Rob Hartley in 1968. Rob adored Char, and they were together until his death in 2007. She worked for the Boulder Peoples Clinic and later for the University Hospital Clinic in Boulder until her retirement. She loved her work and earned the lasting admiration and affection of patients and medical providers alike. Char was very outgoing and made friends everywhere she went. She had a smile that would light up a room, particularly when she saw her beloved grandson. She loved her family, friends, animals, birds, gardening, clouds, reading, canned spinach, following politics and having a good laugh. She was passionate about social justice issues, including health care for all, and the rights of women and minorities. She fought for the marginalized and always went the extra mile for anyone in need. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 - 4:00 pm on January 8, 2020 at the Elks Club in Boulder CO. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the in Char's memory.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 1, 2019