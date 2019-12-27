|
|
Cheryl Ann Lloyd was born on July 22, 1941 in Muscatine, Iowa, the only child of Wayne and Evelyn Barnhart. She attended Colorado State University where she earned an associate's degree in secretarial studies. Cheryl lived most of her adult life in Boulder, Colorado and was a member of Boulder's Church of the Nazarene. Cheryl was a devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her family. It brought Cheryl great joy to read, and be read to, her bible. On December 22, 2019, Cheryl entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior, Jesus. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and husband. Cheryl is survived by her son, Stan Jurgens (Keri); and her daughter, Dawn Jurgens; as well as grandchildren, Peter, Gillian, Giselle, and Grace Jurgens. A service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Bohlender Funeral Home in Fort Collins. A short memorial and inurnment will be held at Green Mountain Cemetery in Boulder at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019