Cheryl M. Johnson, 66, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, colleague, passed away in her home in Longmont, Colorado on November 25, 2019. Cheryl was born February 6, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois. Cheryl graduated from Mt. Assisi Academy in Lemont, IL and attained an Associates Degree from Moraine Valley. She worked for Boulder Periodontics as a surgical assistant for 27 years. Cheryl was happily married to her love, Kim R. Johnson of Longmont, for 43 years and had two children; son, Derik Bjorn Johnson of Erie and daughter, Asta Birgitt (Johnson) Stojanovski of Sydney, Australia. She was blessed with three grandchildren that she adored and loved so much!! Toby Bjorn, Annika Pixel and Zia Birgitt. Cheryl and Kim moved to Boulder in 1978 from Palos Park, Illinois. Cheryl's love of the outdoors manifested through the countless hours spent tending to her beautiful garden, hiking, biking, fishing, camping, kayaking, canoeing, and her favorite outdoor sport of snowshoeing. Cheryl loved traveling with her family, numerous trips to Cancun, Florida and visiting her daughter in Sydney, Australia. Seeing all the beauty in world brought her so much joy. She will be remembered for her gentle spirit and kind smile. Preceded in death by her parents and brother. Cheryl is survived by her sisters, Robin and Lisa. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 25, 2020 at 10:00AM at the Calvary Church 2101 Gay Street Longmont, CO 80501.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 19, 2020