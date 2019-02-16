|
|
Christa Willen, 89, died of a massive heart attack in Boulder on January 28, 2019 with friends at her side. Christa was born in Osnabrück, Germany, to architect Hermann Henrichsen and Gudrun (Defens) Henrichsen, joining her 3-year-old brother, Hans. Her father died barely a year after she was born. Her mother married Hans Jeidels in 1935 and the family resettled in Frankfurt. They moved to Switzerland in 1938. Her brother remained in Germany to attend a private school there, while Christa's education was completed in Switzerland. Trained in the arts and numerous crafting endeavors, Christa worked in Switzerland as a bookbinder into the late 1950's when she was hired as an art teacher for US Special Services in Frankfurt. With an adventuresome spirit, she relocated to New York City where she continued teaching art to young school children. In 1970, Christa met and married the love of her life, Gerald Willen -- a decorated WWII vet who had survived D-Day and was a professor of English at Hunter College. The couple resided in Manhattan and spent summers travelling in Europe, including extensive mo-ped touring and visits to people and places they both knew and loved. They moved to Nederland, Colorado after retirement. Christa settled in Boulder after Gerald's death. Christa loved her cats and volunteered for years at the Boulder Humane Society visiting cats awaiting adoption; she sang with the Boulder Chorale. An expert knitter and seamstress, she was awarded several blue ribbons for her knitwear by the Handweaver's Guild of Boulder. She loved and appreciated fine art, classical music, and good books; she learned to play the harp when she was 72; she was an avid and voracious reader of the New York Times. She cherished her friends and was devoted to her family. In addition to her husband, Christa was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and niece, Annette Henrichsen. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Christil Henrichsen; nephew Christoph Henrichsen (Mami Shiobara- Henrichsen) and their children, Anna, Hanno and Ina; and nephew Lothar Henrichsen (Beatrix Schützendorf), their child Maximilian, and children by his previous spouse, Frauke, Gerold, Freya, and Vincent; all of Germany. A celebration of Christa's life will be held on March 1, 2019, at 1pm at the Boulder Friends Meeting House, 1825 Upland Ave, Boulder, CO 80304.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 16, 2019