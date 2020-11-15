1/1
Christopher Havens
Christopher Robin Havens was born in Longmont, CO on September 19, 1974. He passed away on October 23, 2020, in Boulder, CO. Christopher was an artist and had many talents, including making people laugh. Christopher made up comedy routines that regularly had everyone in stitches, totally forgetting our troubles. He did that time and again. Christopher was an exceptionally gifted satirist. He had a sense of adventure and loved to hitchhike in his youth to places around the country. Christopher was an avid skateboarder and snowboarder and also enjoyed bicycling, chess, drawing, playing pool, golf, music and writing satire. Christopher is survived by a deeply grieving and loving family including a sister, Carrie Lynne Stewart (husband Bobby), Highlands Ranch, a mother, Merry Havens, Highlands Ranch, 4 nieces and 1 nephew, 3 aunts, and several cousins. Services by The Natural Funeral.

Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 15, 2020.
