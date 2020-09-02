I met you when I was in the third grade. We had just moved to Louisville and both you and your cousin Scott were probably asked or told to show all 4 (1 brother and 2 sisters) of us around. You both were so kind and all 6 Of us soon became friends. Unfortunately we were not able to live there long but the memories are still there. Thank you Clay for making us feel so welcome even at such a young age. RIP Clay, after reading your obituary it sounds as if time had not changed your wonderful personality.

Donna (Horn) Ayers

Friend