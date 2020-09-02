Clayton Varra

Clay Stephen Varra of Louisville, CO passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 at his farmhouse in Platteville. He was 61 years old. He was born on June 26, 1959 to proud parents Pasquale (Jack) and Jacqueline (Jackie) Varra. He has now joined his mother Jacqueline and his brother Chris Varra in heaven. He leaves behind his father Jack, sons Peter (Rachel) and Dexter (Lindsay), daughters Celeste (Greg) Sutton and Megan Varra. He is also survived by his sisters Denie (Bob) Compton and Jeanne Varra and 6 grandchildren Zoey and Keeley (Peter), Chase and Jack (Dexter), Cruz and Colbie (Celeste). Clay led a hardworking sociable life full of love, laughter and fun. Clay was not only an entrepreneur, but also a father and a friend to so many. A truly great man with a heart of gold. He grew up on the very land his grandparents homesteaded, and his mother and father tended. He attended Centaurus High School from 1973-1977 where he played football. Clay had many circles of friends, all who became familiar with his humor, outgoing nature, and determination. One of Clay's greatest gifts to his family and friends was his work ethic. He worked hard to spend time with and take care of his family. He was a contractor who spent years helping his family grow Varra Companies, started Midtown Materials and spent time collaborating with Siegrist Construction on countless projects. He spent his free time hunting, fishing, watching football and hockey, going to the family lake, scuba diving in Costa Rica and snow skiing. All who knew him learned his values of having manners, respect, and affection. He was persistent in instilling these values into his children, all of whom very much value these lessons. Clay is so dearly missed and will live on in our memories always. In lieu of flowers we request that donations be made in his name to the Children's American Heart Association
or Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. The Mass of Christian Burial and the Celebration of Life will have a live stream available for those who are not able to attend in person, Mountain Standard Time. The live stream can be accessed by searching for "Megan Varra" on YouTube. INVITE ONLY - THERE WILL BE A PRIVATE FAMILY VISITATION ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, FROM 5:30 P.M. TO 7:30 P.M. AT DARRELL HOWE MORTUARY IN LAFAYETTE, CO - 1701 W SOUTH BOULDER ROAD. THE ROSARY WILL BE SAID AT 6:00 P.M. Please feel free to pray the Rosary from the comfort of your home for Clay. INVITE ONLY - A PRIVATE FAMILY MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL WILL BE HELD FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 AT 10:00 A.M. AT ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH IN LOUISVILLE, CO - 902 GRANT AVE. BURIAL WILL FOLLOW AT THE LOUISVILLE CEMETERY. A celebration of life will be held on September 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at The Varra Family Lake, 12618 WCR 13 (Colorado Blvd) Longmont, CO 80504, between WCR26 and 28 off of WCR 13. Due to the recent Covid-19 protocols visitation and funeral services will be private with only close family in attendance. A celebration of life will be held that is open to the public. If you would like to attend please be respectful of those that are high risk, bring a mask and socially distance.