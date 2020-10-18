Coila Joy Maphis has moved on to a better place where there is only love and peace. She was one of a kind, a real "Treasure" to her family, a special lady, a unique combination of intelligence, integrity, compassion, including 24/7 essential family guidance - her family was her life. Her beauty was so passionately true on both the inside and out. She devoted her entire life unconditionally, to her husband and children. She was born in Boulder City, Nevada on September 29, 1933 to Marion and Marie Goodin. It was the 1930's, the Great Depression times. Her father and mother travel to construction sites all over the Western USA, including a stop in Peru, working for Anaconda Corporation at a Copper mine at 14,000 feet above sea level. Finally, the family decided to get back to New Mexico so Coila could enter 1st grade, but on their way, they stopped in Panama Canal Zone (CZ) in 1942 and never got to New Mexico. She then attended all her early schooling in the Canal Zone both elementary thru High School, before commencing her initial college days at the University of Colorado in 1952. It was her first time to have ever live in the good old USA. She reunited with her future husband, Junior High and High School classmate Sam W. Maphis at the University in 1952. Coila and Sam were married in 1954 in Raton, NM. At that point she postponed her college education at CU to raise her family. After the children completed High School in Boulder, last one in 1977, she then completed her college education at the U. of Colorado in 1973 graduating with a B.A in Fine Arts. Sam and Coila have been married for over 66+ years but have known each other starting in CZ for over 74 years and their love for each other still grows stronger each day. She traveled with her husband after his graduation from CU Engineering School in 1956, to his many jobs in the US and countries around the world. The family returned in 1970 to the United States and finally settling the family in Boulder Colorado where they live today. Coila was an honor student at CU, worked for many years as a design coordinator with several local home building companies. She volunteered for numerous tasks at the U. of Colorado (CU) mainly the CU Foundation and other CU student activities. She had a wonderful experience as a Victim's Advocate with the City of Boulder Police Department for 4 years, gaining such respect for the dedicated police officers involved, while the teams worked in many extremely sensitive and critical situations. Coila loved to travel to all parts of the world with Sam and their family. She was an artist and painter, avid reader and a special friend an advisor to so many women in the Colorado. She just hated small talk (BS). Coila was like the "old advertisement by EF Hutton" when she talked everyone stopped and listened, it was always to the point and wise counsel. Coila is survived by her husband Sam W. III; son Sam W. Maphis IV daughter-in-law Terry Maphis of Santa Barbara, California; daughter Joy Maphis of Boulder, Colorado; son Jeff C. Maphis of Missoula, Montana daughter in-law Beth Maphis. Coila and Sam have six grandchildren and one great grandchild. Coila is a "Treasure" to all that had the opportunity to experience her friendship, council and just a true association with a special companion. Coila will be missed by all that have been touched by her love and friendship over her lifetime. She in in our hearts forever. Her celebration of life will be by a private gathering of family members only. A future gathering is possibly at some future date. Donation in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to Boulder Police Department/Advocates, 1805 33rd Street, Boulder, Colorado 80301 - Attention: Susan Towley. For online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.

