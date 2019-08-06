|
Colby Patton House, age 49, died peacefully in his sleep of sclerotic vascular disease on July 31, 2019, at his home in Louisville, CO. He is survived by his parents, Donna and Ernest House; sister, Kristin House; niece, Page Nelson, and brother-in-law, Steve Nelson. Colby was born on April 10, 1970 in Urbana, IL to Donna and Ernest House. He graduated from Colorado State University and Southern Illinois University School of Law. He was a member of the Colorado Bar Association. Colby was highly intelligent, witty, and compassionate, with an intense sense of social justice. He had a deep love for his family. He was interested in sports and politics. He left an impression on all who knew him.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 6, 2019