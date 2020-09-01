1/1
Colleen Tovani
After a brief illness, Colleen Tovani passed away on August 19th at St. James Community Hospital in Butte, Montana. Colleen was born in Caldwell Idaho on September 11, 1930. She was preceded in death by her husband Pete Tovani, brother Dale Jackson and sister Marlene Aragon. She is survived by her brother, Wayne Jackson, 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was raised and lived in her beloved Boulder, Colorado and graduated from Boulder High School. She married her best friend, Pete Tovani in 1948 and they loved each other for almost 59 years. Colleen retired from the University of Colorado as an Administrative Asst. She loved working with the students and faculty. She volunteered at the Boulder Day Nursery and enjoyed the B.H.S. reunions. She had many hobbies, sewing, quilting, gardening and she knitted scores of Christmas stockings for family and friends. She loved to cook and hosted many dinner parties. Colleen also loved to travel. She would hop on a bus or a plane or drive to help with a birth, an illness, wedding or just share in a celebration. She was always there for family and friends. Her heart and her door were always open. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in The Daily Camera on Sep. 1, 2020.
