Connie passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2020 following a long battle with breast cancer. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt and good friend to all who knew her. She will be remembered most for her fearlessness, laughter and willingness to jump in and help where she could. Her optimism and sense of humor will be missed by all. Connie and Jim loved to travel, dance, be with friends and family and play in the waters of the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Connie was born in Providence, Rhode Island but grew up in Maryland. She fell in love with Jim, her husband, in 1976 and together they moved to Colorado. She worked for IBM for 31 years and retired in 2008. She volunteered many years with the Friends of the Lafayette Library and Lafayette Art Night Out. She and Jim married in 1984 and started a beautiful family. Connie is survived by her husband, Jim Gilbertz, her two children, Peter and Thomas, and her sister, Pat. We are planning a celebration of life for Connie sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to one of Connie's favorite charities, the American Cancer Society
. .