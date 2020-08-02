Courtland Spicer passed away August 1, 2020, after a four-year bout with pancreatic cancer. He was born February 9, 1938, to Harold Everett Spicer, Sr. and Bertha Kolbus Spicer in Jewett City, Connecticut. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Harold E. Spicer, Jr., who passed in 1989. Court received a B.A. in Chemistry from the University of Connecticut in 1959. He lettered in track and field, played trumpet in the UConn Marching Band and was a member of the social fraternity Tau Kappa Epsilon. His academic honors included election to the professional chemist fraternity, Alpha Sigma Chi, the physics honorary Sigma Pi Sigma and the national chemistry honorary Phi Lambda Upsilon. He then graduated in 1961 from the University of Vermont with a MS in chemistry. It was at UVM that he met the love of his life, Carolyn Abbott. They were married June 17, 1961, in Weston, MA, and were blessed with an extremely happy marriage of over 59 years. Court often remarked that by far the very best decision of his life was marrying Carolyn. From Vermont, they moved to New Hampshire where Court completed his PhD in organic chemistry in 1966. At UNH he was elected to Sigma Xi, the Scientific Research Society and was the coauthor of ten papers in organic chemistry. While in New Hampshire they were overjoyed with the births of son Charles (Chuck) in 1964 and Cynthia Lynn in 1966. In 1969, daughter Karen Abbott joined the family. Court began employment as a research chemist in 1966 in what turned out to be 28 years as a chemist and in several positions of senior management at Arapahoe Chemicals (later Syntex Chemicals and now Corden Pharma) in Boulder. He was the holder of a US patent and was an emeritus member of the American Chemical Society and the American Industrial Hygiene Association. Court had a very active career in an eclectic mix of volunteer organizations. At various times he was on the board of the Boulder Audubon Society, was President of the boards at the Boulder History Museum (now the Museum of Boulder) as well as the Boulder Valley United Way (now Foothills United Way). He volunteered at the Boulder Chamber of Commerce and was a graduate of their Leadership Boulder program. Court was especially proud to have been an assistant scoutmaster at the time that son Chuck became an Eagle Scout. Since moving to Boulder he had been an active volunteer at his church, Mountain View United Methodist. Throughout his life he drew great satisfaction from watching the athletic and academic achievements of all of his children and grandchildren. Court was a kind and patient man in temperament, but was often outspoken on public affairs topics. He loved to debate issues and used an analytical and reasoned approach to explain or justify his positions. He was a prolific reader, especially of history including the biographies of people who made major impacts on world history. Court is survived by his wife Carolyn and three children: Chuck Spicer (wife Linnea) and grandchildren Bailey, Paige, Cameron and Jack of Erie; Cynthia Webb (husband Chris) and granddaughter Courtney of Cape Coral, FL; and Karen Cox (husband Darron) and grandchildren Caleb, Joshua, Jonah and Emma of Thornton. Memorial Services will be held at Mountain View United Methodist Church at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either Mountain View United Methodist Church or the Museum of Boulder.

