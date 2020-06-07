Craig Lesker
Survived by his mother (Lillian 99), his wife Bonnie, sons Jason, Jonathan, and daughter Stefanie. Grandkids Jared, Jon Jr, Tara, Ashton, Zander and Grayson. Craig was born in Chicago, so naturally he was a big fan of the Bears, Cubs and Blackhawks. He was a veteran of the Army and served in Vietnam. He was a big fisherman and hunter as well as a big fan of John Wayne. He will be missed by many.

Published in The Daily Camera on Jun. 7, 2020.
