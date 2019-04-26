|
|
Cristian Jovanny Lopez Macareno of Boulder passed away on April 23, 2019 in Boulder. Cristian was born on October 18, 2001 in Boulder to Benigno (Benny) Lopez and Silvia Macareno. Cristian is survived by his parents and siblings, Sandra Lopez, Benny Lopez and Karime Lopez. There is a Go Fund Me account set up at www.gofundme/f/ cristian-lopez. Visitation and Recitation of the Rosary will be Sunday, April 28 from 8:00 PM to 9:30 PM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, April 29 at 10:00 at Sacred Heart of Jesus. Please visit www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 26, 2019