Daina Orme passed away October 8, 2019, at Sunrise Memory Care in Broomfield. She was 93 years old. Daina was born on February 6, 1926, to Matt and Martha (Magovich) Mazich in Chisholm, MN where she was 1 of 13 children. She graduated from ChisholmHigh School in 1944 where she was a member of the National Honor Society. After high school, she moved to Seattle, WA to work at Boeing Aircraft wiring B29 airplanes during WWII. On December 9, 1945, she married Jack Orme in Van Nuys, CA. Together they moved to Boulder for the first time in 1956. After several moves for Jack's career, they settled in Boulder in 1967. Daina worked for the City of Boulder Planning and Development Department before retiring in 1993. She was a member of Saint Aidan's Episcopal Church. Daina enjoyed traveling with the seniors group in Boulder, knitting, and she was an excellent seamstress. She loved doing the NY Times crossword puzzles and taking trips to Las Vegas. Daina was a cancer survivor of twenty-three years. Daina was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents; eleven siblings: and her son-in-law, Robert Bender. She is survived by her son, Larry (Linda) Orme; her daughters, Barbara Bender, and Judy (John) Longo; her grandchildren, Lisa (Brian) Guthrie, Denise Bender, Christopher (Dana) Orme, Brenton (Brandy) Orme, Toni Longo, Alyssa Longo, and Taylor Longo; her great-grandchildren, Whitney Guthrie, Riley Guthrie, Aaron Isaacs, and Trevor Toft; and her brother, Mike Mazich. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Daina will be held at 10:30am Monday October 14, 2019, at Saint Aidan's Episcopal Church, 2425 Colorado Ave., Boulder, CO. Burial will be at Mountain ViewMemorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Aidan's Episcopal Church. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019