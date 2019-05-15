|
Dale Dwayne Fentiman was born March 18, 1945, in Sidney, Nebraska to Elmo Dale Fentiman and Betty Lou (Webster) Fentiman. They soon moved back to Loveland, Colorado where Dale spent the remainder of his childhood and teenage years. Many childhood summers were spent on his grandparent's farm doing chores, swimming, riding bicycles and playing Little League baseball. He attended several Loveland elementary schools, Truscott Jr. High School and Loveland High School, always playing sports, working part-time jobs and enjoying school life. While in high school, he was involved in student government, various clubs and Boys State. He was also a standout athlete lettering in football, basketball, baseball and track. After high school graduation in 1963, he attended the University of Colorado in Boulder where he pledged a fraternity and had various part-time jobs. In 1964 he tried out for the football team during spring training. He did not make the team, but was always proud of his efforts! He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1972. While in his twenties and thirties, he worked as a bartender in a variety of locations in California such as San Diego, La Jolla, Los Gatos, and Newport Beach. He also bartended in Georgetown, Washington, D.C. However, his favorite work location was Aspen as he loved to ski and enjoyed the lifestyle. Above all, however, he loved Boulder. He found the people interesting and the city fit his nature. He resided there for the last three decades. Dale passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Greeley with his brother Gary Fentiman and sister-in -law Karen Kauffman Fentiman by his side. He died of amyloidosis, a rare and incurable disease. Dale and Gary were blessed to have shared a myriad of experiences together. Dale will always be in our hearts. GO BUFFS! At Dale's request, no services will be held. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 15, 2019