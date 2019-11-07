Home

1991 - 2019
Daniel Sorbo, 28 of Broomfield went home to be with the Lord on October 31, 2019, as a result of heart failure due to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. He was born on May 17, 1991 in Boulder. The son of Diana Duran Elliott and Vince Sorbo Jr. Dan enjoyed music, rock concerts, the computer, old TV shows and cartoons. He was an avid collector of model cars, old toys, rock memorabilia and t-shirts. He also liked Bible study and memorizing scriptures. Daniel is survived by his mom, Diana D. Elliott and stepdad, Corey Elliott; along with his uncles, aunts, cousins and his two cats. A memorial service will be held on November 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Crossroads Church of Denver, 9901 W 50th Ave., Wheat Ridge 80033 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Burial will be held in the spring at the Louisville Cemetery. 2 Corinthians 5:8 We are confident, yes well pleased to be absent from the body and present with the Lord.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 7, 2019
