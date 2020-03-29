|
|
Daniel (Dan) Ernest Vigil of Lafayette Colorado died Sunday March 22nd, 2020 at the age of 68. He was proceeded in death by his father Joseph (Ernie) Ernest Vigil. Dan is survived by his Wife April Manzanares, Daughter Nichole Romero (Benny) Son Joseph Vigil (Samantha) and Step Son Mychal Rivera (Lisa). Mother Lorraine Vigil, Three sisters Cindy Gutierrez (Debbie) Karen Espinoza (Eddie) and Tina Shugars (Steve). 10 Grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Aunts, and Uncles. Dan was a lifelong resident of Lafayette and a proud Lafayette Bobcat, Class of 1969. Dan attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Lafayette. Dan spent his Career of 45 years with Mountain Bell, U.S. West, Quest, Century Link. He loved the Broncos, gardening, his dogs, and taking long drives. Most of all Dan loved his family. He was a friend to everyone, quick witted, and funny. Dan was a hard worker, a provider, a cowboy forever. Dan leaves behind friends and family who truly love and adore him. He was, is, and will always be our hero and the Baddest Bobcat to ever walk the 80026! A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 29, 2020