Darleen Ann Eide was born Darleen Schultz on September 13, 1934 in Red Wing, Minnesota. She had a unique childhood. Her father was the Lockmaster on Lock and Dam #3 in Minnesota on the Mississippi River. She often told the story of how she would walk miles to a bar as a young girl to play the "new" pinball machine. She married her high school sweetheart, Jim Eide, and they started their family in White Bear Lake. They moved to Rochester, Minnesota when Jim started working at IBM. In 1972 they moved the family to Boulder, they loved the mountains and Colorado. They had 6 children, one, Mary Jo, who died in infancy but was never forgotten. She is survived by her children, Patricia, Kathy Moore (Lowell), Bruce (Lisa), Theresa Holland (Andrew), Michael (Janet) and seven grandchildren with one great grandchild on the way. Darleen worked as a volunteer for People's Clinic and later for Boulder Community Hospital where she did infant hearing screenings. She and Jim were coaches for the Bradley Birthing Method. They helped many infants come into the world with love and tenderness. Darleen loved traditional jazz music. She and Jim were members of the Boulder Friends of Jazz and enjoyed traveling to different venues in and out of the state to Jazz Festivals. Darleen enjoyed gardening and there was never a weed she didn't want to pick or a rock she did not want to examine, which could make it difficult to go on walks with her. Darleen made friends wherever she went. She always had a big smile and loved to talk to people. She loved her family and hosted many family "get togethers". She and Jim welcomed others into their fold and had a way of making everyone feel welcome and important. Darleen and Jim were avid bird watchers, a hobby they enjoyed sharing with their grandson, Nick. Darleen especially loved owls. She had so many wonderful qualities that this summary of her life can only begin to describe. Some of which included her positive outlook on life, love of nature, wonderful sense of humor and kind and caring disposition. She will be deeply missed and always remembered by those who were fortunate enough to have her in their lives. We will have an opportunity to remember Darleen Sunday, March 15 th , at 2:00. This will be at Sunrise Assisted Living at 3955 28th St, Boulder, CO 80301.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 1, 2020