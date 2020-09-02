David Ancelin

David Joseph Ancelin, born 07/31/37, died peacefully at his residence in Steamboat Springs on 08/29/20. David was raised in Dallas, Texas, by his parents, Remy and Daisy Ancelin. The youngest of five children, David and his brother, Don, were an unstoppable duo, creating mischief during the school year in Highland Park and spending summers on the family farm doing chores and mending fences. Their hard work paid off in their last years of high school when their dad bought them a car to share along with a credit card for gas. Oh, the trouble they must have gotten into. David graduated close to the bottom of his high school class in 1955; a fact he was proud to share. After graduation, he joined the Air Force and spent two years deployed in Korea. Returning stateside, based in Arizona, he met and married Colette Gorsuch. Colette, the youngest of two, introduced him to her older and very protective brother, Gary, who looked at David with deep skepticism. Over time, David and Gary became great friends and confidantes. After an honorable discharge from the Air Force, David and Colette returned to Dallas, where David took a job at Western Electric. The couple started a family together and had three children. David, a true Texan, got restless and decided to leave what he thought was God's Country, and moved his family north to Colorado, where he discovered "God's true country". David's love for Colorado was endless. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping and hiking in the summer and skiing in the winter. He loved hunting, fishing, and four-wheeling. His wife and children were relieved when he traded in the late 60's wood-paneled station wagon for a 1976 red Ford Bronco. The days of getting stuck on the Moffat tunnel road or discovering some never-seen-before mining camp were finally over. David was a dedicated family man spending time with each child individually. He climbed 14'ers with Michele, took Marcee to the theatre, and hunted with Gary. He volunteered for the many organizations the kids belonged to. He was a loyal friend to people from around the world. He always offered a helping hand and they loved him for it. David retired in his early 50's from Western Electric and began living his real dream. He built a home on 27 acres in Nederland and began yearly trips traveling the world with Colette. After Colette's death in 1998, David sold his home and moved to Denver for a new life. In 2003 David met Linda Andrews and they married in 2005. David and Linda created a life of travel and adventure together. David was a tenacious "don't-stop-till-you-drop" driver. Driving non-stop from Denver to Mobile, Alabama, Linda was lucky to get one bathroom break, but at least they always had a bag of candy in the glove box to share. In 2013, they moved to Steamboat, but the world was their real home. Their journeys included Australia, New Zealand, river cruises in Europe, Alaskan trips, wildflower pilgrimages to the Smokey Mountains, months in Scotland, Spain, and even France where they met newly discovered relatives. David and Linda had a life filled with adventure; they saw the world together and spent time with family and friends in Steamboat. David leaves behind a legacy of hard work, a positive attitude, and the importance of family. He is survived by his wife Linda Andrews, his children Michele and her husband Eric Harman, Marcee and her husband Rick Kinning, Gary and his wife Kirsten Ancelin, brother Don and wife Carol Ancelin, Gary and Carol Gorsuch, Grandkids Jeffrey Harman, Jake Harman, Amy Kaufman, Joey Kaufman, Justin Ancelin, Linda's children Randy and wife Wendy Weber, Goel and wife Stephanie Weber, and Teddy Weber. Grandchildren Espen Weber, and Alaster Weber. Funeral services will be held: Friday, September 4, 10am Holy Name Catholic Church Steamboat Springs, Colorado In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Jan Bishop Cancer Center - Steamboat Springs 1100 Central Park Dr Suite 2000, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store