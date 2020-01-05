|
|
Dr. David Brandt died on October 19, 2019 at his home in Boulder, Colorado. A native of Brooklyn, New York, Dr. Brandt graduated from Stuyvesant High School with honors, received his medical degree at the Medical College of Virginia and served in the U.S. Air Force. His passionate interest in the study of infectious disease began during his residency at University of Utah Medical School. His nearly 50 year career as a doctor of internal medicine and infectious disease began at the Boulder Medical Center in 1967 and continued until 2013. In 2003, he saw the need to provide a special focus on vaccinations for world travelers and opened Colorado's first travel medicine clinic which he operated until his retirement. Dr. Brandt was an avid cyclist and a lifelong student of meditation practice. Dr. Brandt was a beloved doctor and friend to many. He is survived by his wife Yoko Tamaki Brandt, daughters Laura Brandt, Susan Brandt Blachley and Vanessa Wensing, sons-in-law Robert Wensing and Peter Blachley, stepdaughter Kia Harrold, brother Sande Brandt and sister Marilyn Brandt. In accordance with Dr. Brandt's wishes, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: TRU Community Care; Lung Cancer Colorado Fund CU Cancer Center; ; Colorado Music Festival Endowment Fund.
Published in The Daily Camera from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020