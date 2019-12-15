|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of David Downes Hart announces his sudden passing at 51 years of age on November 26, 2019. David is lovingly remembered by his family for his coaching passion for people of all abilities, his own participation in Triathlons and Duathlons (first place Aspen High Country Duathlon), his love for the ocean and the mountains, and for spending time with his family in Maryland. David was born July 8, 1968 in Rockford, Illinois and was a lifelong resident of Colorado. He is survived by his mother, Susan Downes Kunstener of Salisbury, Maryland, his father Jabez Hart of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is also survived by brothers Joel (Katrina), Mikael, half siblings Josh and Heidi, and his niece, Lilikoi whom he loved dearly. He leaves behind his grandparents, Vernon & Nancy Downes of Salisbury, Maryland. He is also survived by his many aunts and uncles, cousins, and grand-cousins. David is lovingly remembered for his childlike gentle spirit and his Christian faith. A memorial service is planned for the spring. Memorial donations in memory of David may be made to NAMI at: https://donate.nami.org /give/197406/#!/donation/ checkout? csrc=WEB19 GTFB (donations doubled), or www.namicolorado.org
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 15, 2019