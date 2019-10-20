|
|
David Gene Manzanares, age 71, loving father, brother, godfather, and grandfather, went to be with the Lord October 15th, 2019. David was known for his generosity, warm disposition, and entertaining character. David was a City Clerk and business owner with incredible work ethic. He is survived by his daughters, Christine Thornley and Jessica Yamron; sisters, Leandra Martinez and Lisa Mulroy; brother, Augie Manzanares; and grandchildren, Trent, Natalie, Brett, and Andrea Thornley, Austin and Morgan Meehan. He also leaves behind nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles who adored him. David was preceded in death by his father, Bernie; mother, Angie; sister, Bernadine; and brother, Dominic. The family will attend Mass at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 5712 Paradise Blvd. on Sunday the 20th at 9 a.m. with lunch and a reception to follow at sister Lisa's house. Memorial Service will be held at the Cremation Society of New Mexico, 1935 Juan Tablo NE on Monday the 21st at 10 a.m. Funeral mass and internment will be held at a later date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations to: The Dominic F. Manzanares Memorial Scholarship Fund, University of Colorado, College of Media, Communication and Information, 478 UCB Armory, 1511 University Ave., Boulder, CO 80309- 0478.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 20, 2019