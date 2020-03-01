|
|
David was born October 18, 1990 in Boulder, Colorado to Ruth Marizza and Roger Krimstock. David struggled with life-long depression, and opioid addiction. David attended Horizons K-8, Boulder High School, and Fort Lewis College in Durango. Throughout his life, David excelled at athletics, including competitive swimming, backcountry skiing, and mountain bike racing. After several rehabs, 10 years ago, David found his way to Jaywalker Lodge in Carbondale, where he turned his life around, eventually launching his professional mountain bike racing career, with the support of Basalt Bike and Ski. He worked at Jaywalker as an "expedition leader", sharing his love of the mountains and canyonlands with clients for whom he was a role model for recovery and inspiration for accomplishing life's goals. He was universally known for his kindness and empathy. He was a hero (overcoming life threatening challenges, having built a path of strength and purpose in sobriety), but human, all too human.... His friends said it best: "Dave wanted to be so much more than the inspirational athlete he was. He wanted to find peace, to love himself, to love another, and to be loved in return. Those wants caused him a lot of pain. And while I tried to help him work through that pain, being the person that he was, the reality is that he did far more for me during our time together than I was ever able to do for him. He was as special a person as I've ever met, and I'll miss him every day for the rest of my life." Dave's willingness to help and support others, even when life was hard for him is something that will be greatly missed from this world." David died February 20, 2020, in Fort Collins, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mary and Don Marizza, and paternal grandfather, Samuel Krimstock. He is survived by his parents, and brother, Marc; grandmother, Edith Krimstock; uncles Steve (& Sook) Krimstock, Jody (& Tamara) Krimstock, Jerry (& Missy) Marizza, and Paul Marizza; aunt Teresa Osborne; and his cousins. Memorial services -see www.cristmortuary.com for details. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Sacred Cycle (www. thesacred cycle.org/about-us/ ), Colorado High School Cycling League (www.coloradomtb.org/), the Independence Pass Foundation www.independencepass.org), or any (preferably related to the outdoors).
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 1, 2020