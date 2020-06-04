Dave, "Papa," passed away May 29, 2020, surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home. Dave was born 7-17-41 in Willmar, MN. He excelled in hockey, baseball, wrestling, and football. In 1969, he graduated from the University of MN with a BS in business and was honorably discharged from the army, where he served as a corpsman. While in college, he married the love of his life, Janie Etter. They moved to Broomfield, CO and eventually settled in the home they built together. In this home, he raised 2 daughters and spoiled 3 grandchildren. Dave was a talented athlete who played hockey until the age of 65. He was a beloved coach, mentor, and father figure to so many. The generosity of his spirit was palpable. He and Janie began spending their winters in Mesa, AZ in 2012 and became avid pickleball players. Dave played competitively in numerous tournaments (in CO and AZ) and won a bronze medal in the Senior Olympics. He was a humble man who underplayed his accomplishments. He is survived by his true love, wife, Janie Kunze; daughters, Libby Kunze, Suzanne (Tommy) Herber; grandchildren, Mick (Kenna Allen) Knudsen, Katie (Kyle) Knudsen- Skattum, Teddy Herber; nephew, Miles (Sherrie) Wofford; and 7 granddogs. Daves heart belonged to his family. His loss is immense. His legacy endures in all of us. In honor of Daves love for dogs, please make donations to MaxFund animal adopting center in lieu of flowers.

