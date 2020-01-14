|
After diagnosis with esophageal cancer in March of 2018, David Marinelli lost his battle and peacefully passed away with his family at his side on October 12, 2019. Born in Detroit, Michigan, David grew up in Dearborn Heights, Michigan and was a proud graduate of the University of Michigan and Stanford University. During his long career, Dave began with Bell Labs/AT&T in Denver, and worked with many local companies in the telecommunications and aerospace industries as an electrical engineer and engineering manager. He ended his career with Honeybee Robotics in Longmont, Colorado, where he proudly participated with his colleagues there in the development of the OCO3 Orbiting Carbon Observatory, which is now in orbit on the International Space Station. During his engineering career, Dave was awarded many patents, including for his own groundbreaking design of the RevFire baseball and softball products, which measured speed and spin rate of pitches. He was a passionate and curious inventor and inspired many others to create and innovate and to find novel ways of making things work. Most of all, he had an expansive sense of humor and endless curiosity about the world, and was a fiercely loyal friend. Dave was a lifelong loving partner to his wife, Kelly, to whom he was married for more than 25 years and who was with him throughout his illness, treatment and final days. Dave is also survived by his son, John, and daughter, Sophia. Both carry with them a legacy of having been deeply loved and believed in by a father whose presence will always be in their hearts. A celebration was held to honor and celebrate Dave in November at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, and a memorial sitting stone will be placed in Boulder open space to provide family and friends a place to remember him.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 14, 2020