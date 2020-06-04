David Walter McKinney (Boulder) graduated into heaven on May 21, 2020. He is the son of Beverly A. and Edwin L. McKinney (Estes Park). David was born in Pontiac, Michigan on September 27, 1952. The family moved to Boulder, Colorado in 1954. In his early years, David went to church and school at Sacred Heart of Jesus. As a youth, David was a paperboy for the Boulder Daily Camera, and as an adult, he loved reading the Camera. He graduated from Boulder High School and then from Colorado State University in 1979. David had a successful career as a certified public accountant, worked very hard to take care of his family, and loved to run, play golf and tennis, and spend time with his two sons, Dylan and Logan. He was also passionate about his faith and regularly attended church services at Sacred Heart of Mary. Although David lived out of state for a number of years, he always considered Boulder his home. He moved back to the Boulder area 10 years ago and spent the past 18 months living a quiet life and receiving many visitors. David is survived by his parents, two sons, nine siblings, and several nieces and nephews.

