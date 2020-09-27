David Michael Mamolen, beloved husband, father, brother, friend to so many across the globe and consummate healer died on Monday morning August 31, 2020 in Colorado after a 9 plus years battle with frontotemporal dementia. He was 72 years old. David was born on March 27, 1948 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to Sarah and Yale Mamolen. He was the youngest child with 2 older sisters, Mim and Sis Mamolen. He attended Williamsport High School and went on to Penn State University to major in political science. After graduating college he travelled extensively for many months in Europe with his then best friend David Minkin and eventually lived for several months on the Island of Formentera. Returning to the U.S. he ended up outside of Boston in the town of Chelmsford with wonderful roommates in a house on a lake while he worked at the famous Harvard Coop in the shoe department. David was from a family of shoe salesmen. His father Yale had 4 brothers, all 5 of them had shoe stores. David grew up in his father's shoe store, Mary Lou's Family Shoes, learning the business in a time of friendly, personal shoe-fitting. So working at the Harvard Coop in the shoe department was a shoe-in! A decision to go to chiropractic school brought him to Sherman School of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, South Carolina. There he made numerous life-long friends as he did everywhere he ever lived. Other than a best friend named Roger in his youth and Bart later on, he always seemed to have a best friend named David throughout his life and it would be at Sherman that he met David Vorzimer who would eventually become not only his best friend but his chiropractic partner at Swan Lake Chiropractic in Boulder, Colorado. David Mamolen fell in love with Boulder on a trip while taking a semester off from chiropractic school to visit Sis and her then boyfriend Lenny Goldstein in Boulder. It was then he decided to return to Boulder to open a chiropractic practice upon graduation from Sherman. The 2 David's shared a wonderful partnership of friendship and practice for 40 years providing dedicated and loving care to thousands of very grateful patients. David was married in 1988 to Donna McLean and was stepfather to her son Justin Hirshfield. They divorced in early 1990. On Labor Day weekend of 1990 he met Jan Kleinbord in Boulder with whom he began what was to be a 30 year marriage. Jan and David had a son Marco Mamolen in November 1994. David loved animals, sports and politics, being an advocate for social justice. He was an avid and extremely good golfer finding his other best friend Bart Balis as a wonderful golf companion and taking many enjoyable golf trips over the years together. He had a great business mind and an amazing memory for all sports statistics. In his youth he had been a good bowler and was known with his quirky sense of humor to provide laughs with imitations of various famous bowlers. He had a group of dear friends with whom he dedicatedly watched the Broncos during football season. Marco grew up in this fold of sports enthusiasts developing a love of sports and equaling his father's knowledge of sports trivia. Marco was the apple of David's eye (and his mother Jan's too). He carries on the Mamolen name which seemed to be of much importance to David's father Yale. David leaves a hole in our hearts. He leaves a legacy of not only his son Marco but of Swan Lake Chiropractic in Boulder which is now carried on by Ginger Shriver continuing to give the love and care which the 2 David's provided for so many years. He is survived by his wife Jan Kleinbord, his son Marco Mamolen (Lola), his stepson Justin Hirshfield, his 2 best friends David Vorzimer and Bart Balis and their wives (all of whom have been of great support during these years of illness, as have many others), his godson Matt Vorzimer, too many to count beloved patients, his spiritual community of students of Prem Rawat, his sisters Sis Mamolen and Mim Noordam, nieces Lynn Noordam and Rona Allen, and friends all over the globe many of whom participated on Sunday September 6, 2020 in a memorial in spirit from wherever they were. Due to Covid we were not able to have an in-person memorial but perhaps next year we will have a celebration of David's wonderful life with an opportunity to share sweet stories about David. David was a brilliant, humble, gentle, warm, non-judgmental, kind and caring man with a quirky sense of humor who loved to dance, to drink black coffee even late at night, to mow the lawn and to sing jingles from 1950's/1960's commercials. He had a sweet voice having sung in his synagogue youth choir and was known to sing in harmony with his wife Jan to many friends over the years for their birthdays. He was often known to say," A FRIEND IS SOMEONE YOU CAN SEE RIGHT THROUGH AND STILL ENJOY THE SHOW!" He is greatly missed. And while his frontotemporal dementia progressed over a decade he fought a courageous battle with it and he would've hoped to have made it to this November's important election to cast his vote to bring peace, hope, harmony and inclusion to a divisive country. Should you be so inclined, in lieu of flowers the family suggests charitable contributions in memory of David Mamolen be made to: Brain Support Network P.O. Box7264 Menlo Park, CA 94026 http://www.brainsup portnetwork.org or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration 2700 Horizon Dr. Suite 120 King of Prussia, Pa 19406 http://www.theaftd.org

