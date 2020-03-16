|
David Edward Pohlmann rolled the dice for the last time on March 10, 2020 in his Game Of Life. He started playing when his parents, Edward and Mable Serena (Olson) Pohlmann, got him the game on April 27, 1927 in Eagle Grove, IA. He drew the "Serve your Country" card and enlisted in the Navy, Army National Guard, and retired from the Air Force Reserves. He teamed up with fellow player Marilyn Anne Horton and they played together for 64 years until Marilyn dropped out of the game on February 22, 2014. In order to pay for the expenses incurred in the game, he obtained Dairymen, Carpenter, and Locomotive Engineer profession cards. The game took David to all 50 states, many Canadian Provinces, the northern states of Mexico, and also to Africa and Europe. David landed on the "Community Service" square many times through out the game. When there, he volunteered his time with the Boy Scouts, Little League, Telephone Pioneers of America (a volunteer organization), Meals on Wheels, and Bible Baptist Food Pantry. Although David is no longer playing, many others are still around the board, including his children, David (Karla) Pohlmann of Cabot, AR, Linda (Paul) Hollard of Boulder, CO, Ricky (Tina) Pohlmann of Erie, CO, his seven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Other relatives, friends and members of his extended family have also come together to congratulate David on a game well played. No formal memorial service is planned, but we ask that you take a moment to reflect upon how David affected your "Game of Life."
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 16, 2020