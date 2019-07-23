|
|
David Rollyn McRitchie of Boulder, Colorado passed away at Longmont United Hospital on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was 84 years old.
Dave was part of "the Silent Generation", born in Flint, MI, in 1935 to DR & Louise McRitchie. While Dave was in High School, the family moved from Kenmore, NY to Fairview Park, OH. He enjoyed summers working on the family farm, intently pursued scouting (becoming an Eagle Scout), and also became an expert target shooter.
Over time, Dave developed a keen interest in how things work. That curiosity brought his talents to the study of mechanical engineering at Case Institute of Technology (now Case Western Reserve). While there, he was awarded a Master's Degree.
Throughout his 30-year career in management with IBM, moving from Endicott, to Poughkeepsie N.Y and onto Boulder, CO Dave was able to grow his talents. He excelled at his work and retired in 1990.
Retirement became yet another opportunity for Dave to continue as a lifelong learner. He enjoyed photography, hiking, investing, meaningful conversation and the beauty of the natural world.
Well beyond that, and more importantly, Dave married his High School sweetheart Marian (Leu) McRitchie on June 17, 1956. They shared 63 years of life's adventures and 2 children together. Dave leaves behind, his dear wife Marian of Boulder, his two children: daughter Suzie (McRitchie) von Reyn and her husband Tim of Peaks Island, ME, his son Jim McRitchie and Jim's wife Tara (Kirk) McRitchie of Niwot, CO as well as his beautiful grandchildren, Jess and Ben (and Ben's wife Ellie) who will truly miss him.
Dave was a lifelong Christian and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church 2200 Broadway Boulder, Colorado 80302 where he leaves many friends and will be remembered with a funeral service in his honor Thursday July 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a fund established to say 'Thank You' to the wonderful caregivers at Brookdale Boulder Creek. Please send donations in Dave's name to:
Brookdale Boulder Creek
Atten: Associate Appreciation Fund
3375 34th Street
Boulder, CO 80301
Published in The Daily Camera from July 23 to July 25, 2019