David Fulton Rush, 81, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Boulder, Colorado. He was born September 25, 1938 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to parents Ira and Margaret Rush. David is survived by siblings Stephen, David, Sandra, and their children. David Rush graduated from Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, received his bachelor's degree in finance from DePauw University, a Master's in Business Administration and a Doctor of Business Administration from Indiana University. David was a Professor of corporate finance at the University of Colorado until he retired in 2004. David loved spending time with his family, going to the mountains, skiing, and watching the Broncos and Rockies. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in the name of David Fulton Rush.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 2, 2019