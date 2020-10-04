David Samuel

Col (Ret) David B. Samuel passed away peacefully on his birthday. His funeral was at the Air Force Academy on October 1st, attended by family, friends, his former classmates and pilots and his former AFROTC cadets. David had a disguished military career including flying 169 combat missions in Vietnam as part of the elite Misty FAC, #157. After his military career, David and his wife Karen lived in Boulder where David was a real estate broker. David is survived by his son Jeff and grandsons Jack and Dylan Samuel. He is preceded in death by his wife Karen (2015) and son Mark (1997).

