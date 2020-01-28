|
David Raymond Wortendyke, 82, died Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at Morningstar Assisted Living in Littleton following complications due to hip surgery. Born and raised in Cincinnati, the son of Raymond and Ruth Wortendyke (Sippel), he graduated from the University of Cincinnati with an Electrical Engineering degree in 1960, then a Masters degree from Ohio State University in 1961. He then served in The Vietnam War as an enlisted officer in the Army where he attained the rank of Captain. He received a Purple Heart for wounds sustained in the conflict. After completing his service he finished his schooling by earning a PhD in Electrical Engineering from Ohio State and then moved to Boulder to start working for the US Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). He retired from NTIA after over 25 years of service where he won multiple awards for his groundbreaking work in testing and setting standards for high frequency radios. During retirement he split time between Naples, FL and Louisville, CO. The Boy Scouts of America was a lifelong passion to Dr. Wortendyke. Having earned the top rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 15, he led several Boy Scout troops throughout his adult life including Troop 165 in Naples, FL and Troop 78 in Boulder, CO where some of his ideas and programs are still used today. Both troops came from modest beginnings when Dr. Wortendyke joined, and with his help, both became model troops in their respective regions. He also started and led a Boy Scout troop in Vietnam whilst serving in the Army. His dedication over 65+ years in Scouting has helped countless boys turn into exemplary young men, many of whom have continued on Dr. Wortendyke's legacy with their own families and Boy Scout Troops. As if his dedication to Boy Scouts wasn't enough, Dr. Wortendyke also volunteered countless hours as a Big Brother in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. He mentored two young men over a span of 16 years where he essentially served as a father figure where neither had one. The impact Dr. Wortendyke had on these men will forever be a part of his legacy as they both raise their own children now. Dr. Wortendyke was also a dedicated member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Boulder where he served as a Deacon for many years. He is survived by his sister, Ann Stein; his nephews Jim Botdorf and Jeff Stein; niece Nancy Shane; and their several children; his "Little Brother" Gerald Kissinger, wife Sara and daughters; his "Little Brother" Michael Bielkiewicz, wife Erin and sons. A memorial service will be held February 1st at 1:00pm at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, 3700 Baseline Rd, Boulder, CO 80303 . The family requests donations be made to the Longs Peak Council, BSA ( https://longspeakbsa.org/give/donate-now/ ) in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 28, 2020