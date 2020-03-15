|
Dale E. Filson Sr. 68 of Conway, AR, died March 4th at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock, AR after a brief illness. Born in McKeesport, PA to June Q. Filson and the late Allen G. Filson. He moved to Colorado with his wife who was his high school sweetheart and they were married for 50 years. They lived in Colorado for 41 years before moving to Conway 2 years ago. Surviving is his wife Debbie, sons, Dale Jr., married to Suzanne, David married to Anna, and daughter, Marnee. Dale Sr. has 5 grandchildren, Jonas, Leeda, Alec, Logan, and Gavin. Dale Sr.'s mother lives in NJ with his brother, Gary; and his sister Cindy lives in McKeesport. Dale Sr. had a successful career in the foodservice industry. After he retired he drove a school bus for Boulder Valley School District for several years. His humor, humility, love and vibrant personality will be deeply missed. Cremation will be private. Memorial Service is at Broomfield United Methodist Church on March 23rd, 2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Carti Foundation PO Box 55011, Little Rock, Ar 72215 or go to www.carti.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 15, 2020