Marjorie Tarbell Demmer Brentari passed away at Sunrise Senior Living in Boulder, Colorado on February 18, 2019, at the age of 95. Born August 11, 1923, in Kansas City, Missouri, she lived a long, happy, healthy, and productive life. This world is a much better place because of her presence among us. She was an intelligent, kind, and gentle soul who accomplished much in her life. Marjorie was the daughter of Ersie Dwight Tarbell and Katie Estelle Tarbell, nee Hunter. She was predeceased by her brother, Dale, and two sisters, Margaret and Shirley. She is survived by her son, Byron Demmer, her daughter-in-law, Valerie Demmer, both of Boulder, Colorado, and her niece, Sueann Freeman of Decatur, Illinois. Her father, Ersie Tarbell was an architect and amateur astronomer in Kansas City who, retired to the Missouri Ozarks near Waynesville, Missouri, and built an observatory and a planetarium where he offered lectures to the public about the stars and the night sky. Her mother, Katie Tarbell, moved as a girl from Terre Haute, Indiana, to eastern New Mexico in the early 1900s where the family homesteaded for a number of years before returning to the Midwest. Their return trip across the plains was made in a covered wagon pulled by two oxen. One night, while traveling through western Missouri, they made camp in a kindly farmer's field. This farm family invited them to come in for dinner and a visit. During that visit, Katie met her future husband, Ersie. "He took a shine to her," Ersie used to say. After a period of courtship, they were married and moved to Kansas City where Marjorie Tarbell was born. Marjorie was a person of many talents who always tried to do her best at whatever she attempted and usually succeeded. She graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia, in the late 1940s, majoring in Spanish. While there, she met her first husband, Federico Demmer, from Bolivia, who was attending the University of Missouri on a Fulbright Scholarship to study for a Master of Business Administration degree. Marjorie and Federico married after graduating and moved to New York City where Marjorie worked at the New York Public Library and Federico worked on Wall Street for Price Waterhouse. The couple subsequently moved to Bolivia, living first in La Paz, then in Cochabamba, where their son, Byron, was born in 1952. Marjorie returned to the United States with Byron in 1953 to start a new chapter of her life as a single mother. She moved to Chicago where she worked as an editor for Encyclopedia Britannica. Several years later, Marjorie and Byron moved to Columbia, Missouri, where Marjorie returned to the University of Missouri to teach while studying for a master's degree in Spanish. After receiving her master's degree, she and Byron moved to Sherman, Texas where Marjorie taught Spanish at Austin College. In the summers, Marjorie continued her graduate studies, taking summer school courses at the University of Colorado, Boulder. In 1965, Marjorie and Byron moved permanently to Boulder where Marjorie taught at CU while studying for a PhD in Medieval Spanish Literature and Poetry, which she received in 1974. (Marjorie's academic record was exemplary. She earned only one "B" throughout her entire postgraduate career--all her other grades were "A".) Soon thereafter, she secured a position teaching Spanish at the Kent Denver Country Day School, now known as Kent Denver, in Englewood, Colorado, where she taught until her retirement. In 1971, Marjorie married the love of her life, Edward Brentari. Edward was an engineer who meticulously planned their vacations and created detailed scrapbooks of their travels over the years. The couple prospered, and they enjoyed many adventures together, traveling throughout Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico, Colombia, and Egypt. Marjorie was an artist at heart and during her life, she created many lovely works of art, including oil paintings, drawings, wood carvings, and most of all, beautiful poetry. In 2014, Marjorie and Edward moved from their home of 46 years in Boulder's Mapleton Hill Historic District to assisted living. They moved first to Balfour Senior Living in Louisville, Colorado then to Sunrise Senior Living in Boulder, Colorado, where Edward passed away in 2017. Marjorie was an exceptional person with a gift for connecting with others. Her kind and loving spirit enriched the lives of all who knew her. She lived a full life with a full heart and, although she will be greatly missed here, we know that she will be warmly welcomed into her new home among the angels.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 11, 2019