Diane Alford Perry 80, of Boulder, passed peacefully from this life on September 9, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Baltimore, MD on October 28, 1938, to Huston and Stella Alford. Diane attended Towson State Teacher's College in Baltimore where she met her husband of 59 years, William J. Perry of Staunton, VA., and were married on January 31, 1959. Together they enjoyed many adventures with their children; camping, hiking, whitewater canoeing; and shared a deep appreciation for music, reading, and travel. Diane continued her education and graduated with her BA from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA. She worked for the University of Colorado with the Colorado Adoption Project doing studies on nature vs. nurture 1980-1992. After working and raising a family, Diane earned her MA at CU in 1993 in Educational Psychology; and worked with the Denver Public Schools for 10 years as an educational psychologist. Beloved by her family, Diane was also cherished by a large family of friends; she will be remembered for her loving and generous hospitality, and rich faith life. Diane was predeceased by her husband in February of 2018. She is survived by her sister, Ellen Briggs (Richard), of Greensburg, PA; and by her children, Ginnie Duran (Vinc), of Boulder; Joel Perry (Jennifer), of Littleton; and William Perry (Taryn) of Longmont; by eight grandchildren; and by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 4:30 PM Sunday, September 15th at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, 2425 Colorado Ave, Boulder, CO 80302, with a reception following. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at Ryssby Cemetery, 9000 N 63rd St, Longmont, CO 80503. Contributions: St. Aidan's Episcopal Church Music Fund. To send the family an online message visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 13, 2019