Dick Christopher

Dick Christopher Obituary
After a hard-fought 5 year battle of complications from a stroke, Dick passed away peacefully at home surrounded by wife Maureen and daughter Amy. Dick was born in Elizabeth City NC and excelled in sports at an early age. He played varsity Baseball and Football in North Carolina and South Carolina and graduated with a BA in Business from the University of South Carolina in 1966. Pledged Sigma Nu fraternity and then received his Masters in Physical Education and was a Football GA at Appalachian University in Boone, NC. Dick taught and coached throughout the USA for over 45 years and was head Baseball coach and head Football coach at Fairview HS. He was offensive line coach at Fairview HS, Broomfield HS and Boulder HS. Viewing will be 4-8 pm Monday March 16 at Greenwood & Myers Mortuary. Funeral service will be Tuesday March 17 at 10 AM at Assumption of Theotokos, 4610 E. Alameda, Denver, CO. (See online obit for more details)
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 15, 2020
