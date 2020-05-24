Dick Ralston, Kathy's life partner, computer engineer, antique collector and dealer, aviator, book lover, and friend to so many, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was 82 years old. Dick (Richard Hugh) was born on June 15, 1937, to Opal and Frank Ralston in Iowa City, Iowa. He graduated from Muscatine Iowa High School in 1955 and went on to attend the University of Iowa. In 1960, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering with a minor in aeronautical engineering. He also earned a private pilot's license and a Second Lieutenant's position in the US Air Force through the University of Iowa's Reserve Officers' Training Program. He was one of the top two Air Force ROTC cadets in his graduating class. He was scheduled to start in the Air Force flight training program, but due to a medical problem, that never happened. This was a big disappointment for Dick. After graduating, he worked for two years as a design engineer and production manager for a small computer company in Iowa City. In 1962, Dick was hired by IBM Corp in Rochester, Minnesota as a computer mechanical design engineer. In 1966, Dick was transferred by IBM to its facility in Boulder, Colorado. In 1969, Dick received the IBM Outstanding Employee Contribution award for work done solving a tough computer problem on equipment in the field. At the time, it was the highest employee award presented by IBM. In 1969, Dick married Kathy Keesler Jacob. They eventually combined their children from previous marriages to form a family: Cindy Ralston Kelly, Mitch Jacob, Jeff Ralston, Nate Jacob, Paul Jacob, and Molly McCormick. The family grew to include twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Dick was preceded in death by Kathy and is survived by all of the children and grandchildren. Dick left IBM in 1969 and was a very early employee in a new computer start-up company, which later became Storage Tek. Dick was one of the lead mechanical design engineers on Storage Tek's first Magnetic Tape Drive product for which he is a patent holder. Dick worked for Storage Tek for thirty years in senior management positions and was a corporate officer for several years. He managed operations for Storage Tek in Melbourne, Florida and San Jose, California. He retired in 1999 and had a house built in Lyons, Colorado with Kathy. After Kathy's death in 2015, Dick downsized and bought a house in Longmont. Kathy and Dick were avid antique collectors and dealers. In 1974, Dick, Kathy, and Dick's brother Steve started an antique store in Lyons, Colorado. The store is still owned and operated by Steve's widow. Dick and Kathy traveled the country doing antique shows in the 1970's and 80's and filled their homes with an eclectic collection antiques. In 1989, Dick revived his interest in flying by buying and learning to fly a high-performance aerobatic airplane. Dick and his son Paul flew to various cities in the Midwest to compete in aerobatic flying contests. Dick and Kathy were avid readers. When Dick went to downsize the Lyons house, there were over 1200 books residing on the shelves. Dick read widely, devouring historical fiction. Their mutual love of reading spurred them to support the building of the Lyons Regional Library after the flood in 2013. Dick and Kathy always had a wide circle of friends, and when Kathy died, Dick kept up with old friends and made new ones. He continued hosting supper clubs and Kathy's monthly birthday group. He brought family and friends together for an annual crawfish boil. He befriended the nurses who cared for Kathy, took sodas and donuts to friends in care facilities, and was always willing to help out. Dick's kindness and positive attitude in the face of any challenge made him a valued friend who will be dearly missed. Dick asked that his life be celebrated with a party with singing and dancing. The family will announce the celebration of life date when it is possible for his many friends and family to get together again. The family asks that anyone who wishes to donate in Dick's honor, donate to the Lyons Regional Library, PO Box 619, Lyons, Colorado 80540.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store