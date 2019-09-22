Home

POWERED BY

Services
Immaculate Conception Catholic
110 W Simpson St
Lafayette, CO 80026
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Lafayette, CO
View Map
Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Crown Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores King


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores King Obituary
Daughter of Ed Drab and Lila Vanderford Drab. Spouse, Charles King; son, Greg (Lori) King; daughter, Nicole (Mike) King Massa; grandchildren, Max Massa and Levi King. Her family was her universe. She loved travel, playing games, and being with her family. We love and miss you Dede - Your family. Contributions in her name to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lafayette, CO. Services will be held Monday, September 23, at 10:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lafayette, CO with reception to follow. Burial will be at 2pm at Crown Hill Cemetery
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.