Daughter of Ed Drab and Lila Vanderford Drab. Spouse, Charles King; son, Greg (Lori) King; daughter, Nicole (Mike) King Massa; grandchildren, Max Massa and Levi King. Her family was her universe. She loved travel, playing games, and being with her family. We love and miss you Dede - Your family. Contributions in her name to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lafayette, CO. Services will be held Monday, September 23, at 10:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lafayette, CO with reception to follow. Burial will be at 2pm at Crown Hill Cemetery
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 22, 2019