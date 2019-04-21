|
Donald Craig Baker died at home in Friday Harbor, Washington, on the island of San Juan, on Sunday, April 14 2019. Donald Baker was born on December 12 1928, son of Cloyd and Evelyn Baker, in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He married Elizabeth Disney of Norman Oklahoma, and together they had six children. Donald Baker graduated from the University of Arkansas and pursued a doctorate in English Literature at the University of Oklahoma. He taught at a number of universities before receiving tenure at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado, where he taught English Literature for the next twenty years. He was awarded the title of Professor Emeritus at the University of Colorado before retiring in the 1970s. Early on, he discovered with Elizabeth a love for travel and pursued teaching opportunities in Finland and England, during his tenure in Colorado; as well as living in Ireland for several years. After his retirement he went on to teach in China, Macau and Tunisia, during which time he and Elizabeth travelled widely in every country they visited. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth and all his children - Craig, Geoffrey, Alison, Keith, Leslie, and Nicholas, as well as grandchildren.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 21, 2019