Donald Blacker
1956 - 2020
Donald J. Blacker, a longtime Boulder resident, 25 year Boulder Army Store supervisor, and member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Boulder #9, died October 18, 2019, at the age of 63. He was loved by everyone he met and is truly missed. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Mountain View Memorial Park 3016 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO 80301. Don was born on September 8, 1956, to Rita (Meyer) and Herbert Blacker in Decatur, IL. The family later relocated to Boulder, where Donald completed his education at Boulder High School. Don was preceded in death by his mother and father and his sister Barbara Schiferl. He is survived by his sisters; Elizabeth Blacker of West Glacier, MT; Patricia Carter of Broomfield, CO; Margaret Blacker of Concord, NH; and brothers Stephen Blacker of Boulder, CO and Richard Blacker of Westminster, CO. Contributions: Colorado Public Radio, 7409 South Alton Ct., Centennial, CO 80112. To send an online message to the family visit www.murphy funeraldirectors.com.

Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mountain View Memorial Park
