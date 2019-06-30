|
Donald Edward Burgener, 95, of Boulder passed away on June 9, 2019. Donald was born on January 24, 1924 in Loveland, CO to Robert and Mary Burgener. He graduated from Loveland High School in 1942 and earned a B.A. from the University of Colorado. Donald worked for Dow Chemical and Rockwell for many years. Donald volunteered for the US Army on November 28, 1942. In 1943 Donald was put on active service where he entered basic training at Fort Lenard Wood in Missouri. From 1943 until 1945 he was assigned to the Army Specialist Training Program (ASTP) at Yale University until 1944 when he entered active service in the 303 Engineer Battalion at Camp Pickett, Virginia. He departed for the European Theater and entered combat on December 13, 1944 at Lammers Dort, Germany. He helped the United States win two wars (WW2 and the Cold War) through his service in the Army. Donald married Margaret Gutierrez and the had one child together, William E. Burgener. Donald was preceded in death by his wife, brother-in-law and sisters, Margarite and Mary Ann. He is survived by his son, Billy Burgener and Susan Perkins, Karen Scherstein, Kathryn Smith and Jo Ann Harris.
Published in The Daily Camera on June 30, 2019