Donald Dawe
1938 - 2020
Donald Sidney Dawe was born April 19, 1938 in Boulder, CO to Thomas Sidney and Ila Mae Dawe and passed away on October 27, 2020, at age 82, in Longmont, due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. Don graduated from Boulder High School in 1957. He joined the family construction company and became President of National Construction Company in Boulder and later owned and operated Dawe Crane Service in Longmont. Don served in the Colorado National Guard. He loved auctions and had a passion for buying and selling construction equipment. His cheerful and fun loving spirit will be missed by many. Don preceded his wife Nancy Mahan of Longmont, CO in death by 3 days. He is preceded in death by his son Steven Dawe and grandson Houston Dawe. He is survived by his brothers Jack (Peggy) Dawe of Longmont, CO, Richard (Ellen) Dawe of Sugarloaf Key, FL; daughters Brenda Dawe of Bethel Island, CA, Debbie Dawe of Grand Junction, CO; son David Dawe of Delta Junction, AK. He also leaves behind grandchildren Josh Dawe, Christina Dawe, Luke Dawe and David Dawe Jr.; several great grandchildren, stepchildren and nieces. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 8, 2020.
