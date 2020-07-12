Donald Glen

Donald Victor Glen, 89, crossed the finish line of his ultimate footrace on June 25, 2020 in Boulder, Colorado with family around him and the support of Halcyon Hospice to lighten the load of his final months. Don was born on July 5, 1930 to Sigmund and Victoria (Pawelczak) Gonglewski in Depew, New York. Don joined the U.S. Navy at age 18, serving from 1948 - 1952. He received electronics training and served on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Saipan when the Korean War broke out. Don earned an Electronics Engineering degree from the University of Colorado (CU) in 1955. In 1985, Don retired from the National Bureau of Standards, the predecessor to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Don's many projects included wavelength allocation for communications and the development of satellite communications, including work on the "GOES 1", the first U.S. weather satellite, which was launched in 1975. For work, Don traveled extensively to Europe and many places in the USA, including Puerto Rico. While attending CU, Don met Carol Strecker. They were married in June 1954 and recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. They changed their last name from Gonglewski to Glen in 1955 so that people could more easily pronounce their name. In his earlier years, Don enjoyed playing softball and basketball, fishing, skiing, swimming, bike-riding and camping. At age 47, Don started running and went on to participate in 25 marathons, including the races in Boston and Los Angeles. His trusted companions were his dogs, Rex, Sammie, Rusty, and Teddy Bear. For many years, Don volunteered in Yellowstone National Park, monitoring and documenting wolf behavior. His passions extended to supporting many environmental causes. Don is survived by his wife Carol; daughter Vicki Wolfe; sons Dan Glen and Tom Glen; the Glen grandchildren, Jim, Joel, Jenelle and Melanie; his sister Anne Bartosiewicz, and many nephews and nieces. Don was preceded in death by his parents and his stepsister, Mary Lou Sasiadek. Don was an avid outdoors person. His life in later years was aggravated by macular degeneration and his life was taken by the spread of melanoma. In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Yellowstone Foundation's Yellowstone Wolf Project via: www.yellowstone.org/ wolf-project . The family also asks that everyone take care of their eyes and protect their skin from sun damage to spare themselves anguish and pain. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was Don's wish that no one endanger themselves on his behalf. Sometime in the future, family, friends, and Rev. Eric Garner of the Valmont Community Presbyterian Church will gather together in celebration of Don's life while enjoying each other's company and sharing stories about him.

