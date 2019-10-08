|
Donald R Grohne, 79, of Louisville, CO died Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was born to Ray Grohne and Lucille Meeks on October 24th, 1939 in Joliet Illinois. Donald moved to Boulder when he was 6 years old and was Honorably Discharged as a Private First Class from the Infantry in the Army in 1962. In 1977 he incorporated Model Drapery in Boulder, Colorado and married Tia L. Powell. Donald is survived by his four children; James Anderson of New York; Katie Morrell of Louisville, Jon Grohne of Littleton and Sydney Green also of Littleton and eight grandchildren. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, at the Dove House in Lafayette, Colorado.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 8, 2019