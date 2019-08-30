|
|
Donald Matchett Welsh, 82, died on August 26, 2019 in Cheyenne. He was born on June 11, 1937 in Denver, Colorado. Visitation will be Friday, 5-6, at Holy Apostles Orthodox Christian Church followed by a Trisagion Service at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, 10:00 a.m., at Holy Apostles Orthodox Christian Church with burial and military honors to follow at Mountain View Memorial Park. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 30, 2019