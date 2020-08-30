On Sunday Aug. 9 Jamestown and Lefthand Canyon lost one of their great souls in the passing of Donald Dowe, longtime resident of Lefthand Canyon. He passed away peacefully at home at the age of 78. He had been dealing with a number of health issues. Don was born on June 25, 1942 in Denver, Colorado. He passed away on August 9, 2020. Don was proud of his service in the Air Force. He enlisted at the age of nineteen in 1961 and served until 1965. He was stationed in the Azores. Don was employed by Meadow Gold, Watts Hardy and Sintons dairies for 30 years. Through this job he met his wife Betty (Bostrom) Dowe. They were married on September 5th, 1976. Betty and Don were married for forty-four years. After he retired Don built the Neighborhood Chimney Sweep business. He and the iconic old blue Neighborhood Chimney Sweep Toyota Land Cruiser were recognizable throughout the area. Don went out of his way to give his customers and his mountain community the most dependable chimney cleaning service possible. The safety of his customers and their homes was an important mission for him. Don had been retired for several years, but his customers in the community are still reaching out to tell the family how much he was valued and respected. He was known for being a rescuer for his neighbors and friends, as well as the odd stranded motorist in Lefthand Canyon. Don was a true gentleman. He valued loyalty and honesty. He had a humble kindness, easy smile and great heart. Don played golf his whole life. He lettered in golf in high school and won awards while he was in the military. Later, he loved playing golf with his brothers and friends. On Sept. 5, 1976 Don married Betty Dowe. Together they created a home in Lefthand Canyon. As more room was needed for a growing family Don designed and built onto the original house. He created plenty of room for their two cherished daughters Jenny Cherry (Kyle) and Crystal Dowe. Nothing was more important to Don than his home and family. He was an avid skier, taking ski vacations with his brother Dick every year. Don treasured local mountain hikes with his family members. He enjoyed sharing the many beautiful sights in the western U.S. with his wife and daughters. He faithfully took his dogs to the dog park in Boulder several times per week. He will be missed by his wife, Betty; daughters, Crystal and Jenny; son-in-law, Kyle; and brothers, Mike and Joe. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Norma and Joe Dowe; sister, Sally; brothers, Jim and Richard. Don is also missed by his pets and donations may be made in his name to the Longmont Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store