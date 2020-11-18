Donald Kenneth Reichert of Boulder, CO passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2020. Born November 13, 1929 in St. Francis, KS, he graduated from St. Francis High School in 1947. He attended A&M College (CSU) from 1947 to 1952 where he lettered in football, set records in track and field, was a champion wrestler, and received a degree in Physical Education and General Science. He earned his Master's Degree in 1956. In March 1952, he married Geneva Ehrlich of Windsor, CO. Don served his country at Camp Roberts and Camp Irwin in CA as a Mortar and Tank Turret Instructor from 1952-1954. He went on to spend 30+ years as a coach, teacher and administrator at Manitou Springs High School, Brighton Junior High School, Southern Hills Junior High School, and Burbank Junior High School helping to educate and nurture generations of Colorado students. Don was also honored with a lifetime membership in the Colorado Wrestling Official's Association in 1974. This distinction had only been granted to 8 other people since its formation in 1936. Don is survived by his wife Geneva and seven children, Susan, Karen, Jim, Rebecca, Jana, Lisa, and John, as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Though he had no formal training in engineering, Don was able to fix most mechanical, structural, and electrical problems that arose. He enjoyed photography, wood working, collecting old cars and tinkering. He will be remembered as a loving caring husband, father, and grandfather. Donations may be sent to St. Francis Community High School, St. Francis, KS (#785-332-8153 for the Athletic Department's "SFCHS Banner Fund", in honor of Don Reichert. A memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Boulder, CO on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00AM. Family, friends and those who knew Don are invited to attend.

