Donald Townsend

Donald N. Townsend of Longmont, CO passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 with his loving daughter by his side. He was 91 years old. Donald was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Mary and their son, Robert. He is survived by his children, Donald R., Susan, and Bruce, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, no public memorial service will be held at this time. To view Donald's full obituary and to share your condolences with the family, please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.

