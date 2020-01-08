Home

Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
Donna Lee Belluchie

Donna Lee Belluchie Obituary
Donna Lee Belluchie, a 30-year resident of Greensburg, PA, and previously of Montevallo, AL died on January 5, 2020, of Alzheimer's Disease at Brightview South River following an eight-year illness. Born December 11, 1939, in Boulder, CO, to the late Helen Walters and John Schrenk. Donna graduated from The University of Montevallo with a bachelor of business administration degree and from Samford University Magna Cum Laude with a master of business administration degree. She was employed as the Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Commercial National Bank. Donna enjoyed skiing, hiking, cooking, and baking. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, William Walters. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Larry Belluchie; two daughters, Leslee Belluchie and Kelli Brookman; two siblings, John Schrenk and Sara Forsythe; and one granddaughter, Morgan Brookman. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 9 at 2 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Online guestbook available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 8, 2020
